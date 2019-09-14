A northeast Calgary church is pleading for its belongings to be returned after thieves stole items worth tens of thousands of dollars early Saturday morning.

Surveillance video shows four people enter the Calgary Kidane Mihret Church at 2020 27 Avenue NE around 4 a.m.

With their faces covered, the thieves carry out a safe and appear to attempt to break it by running over it with a dark-coloured truck.

A church member told CTV News Calgary gold crosses from Greece and electronics, including sound equipment, were also taken, totaling an estimated $40,000.

"We're hoping Calgarians see this and help us out," Yonas Afework said of the security footage.

"This is the last place someone would burglarize… why would anyone do that to a church?"

Afework believes the thieves could be professionals, as they entered the building through a window without breaking it.

Calgary police confirmed they are investigating.

The church was undergoing renovations, but said its completion date has since been pushed back.

With files from Tyson Fedor