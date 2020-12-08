CALGARY -- Nearly 50 allegedly impaired drivers were taken off Alberta roads during a weekend blitz to mark National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, including a number who had children as passengers.

Checkstops and blitzes were done in communities across the province, resulting in 48 charges, including 26 drivers who received an immediate roadside sanction (IRS) fail, and 10 who received a warning. Another driver was cited for refusing to provide a roadside sample.

Seven drivers with a graduated licence were issued suspensions and vehicle seizures due to having blood alcohol concentrations greater than zero and four of those people also received suspensions for drug impairment.

RCMP said some of the stops included allegedly impaired drivers with child passengers, including: