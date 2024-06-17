Cooler start to the week with snow possible west of Calgary

Conditions remain consistently poor in most of Alberta with cooler air being advected in from the north and moisture pulled in from the south.

These air masses will collide over central and southern Alberta Monday bringing rain and a chance of thunderstorms starting in the early afternoon and lasting overnight.

A pair of low pressure systems in the upper levels span across the northern portions of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and these are acting in conjunction with a digging trough through the Pacific Northwest.

This synoptic setup is excepted to provide an ample source of moisture and lift to kick off active weather south of the border – east of Colorado Rockies, that will initially impact the U.S. Midwest before heading back into southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba by mid-week.

Daytime highs in southern Alberta will be 6 to 10 C cooler than average Monday and Tuesday with overnight temperatures in some communities hovering around 0 C.

This area will return to seasonal conditions by Thursday with a run of temperatures in the 20s to kick off the start of summer.