CALGARY -- Five teenagers are facing charges of robbery and forcible confinement after a number of cell phones were stolen from a Rogers Communications store in Okotoks, Alta.

Police were called to the store on Southridge Drive, in the town just south of Calgary, about 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said in a release that four males entered the store and assaulted two employees while demanding phones and other electronic devices.

The employees suffered minor injuries and the group fled in a vehicle.

The Calgary police HAWCS helicopter was called in and located the vehicle, leading police to a residence in southeast Calgary.

Five young people — two 17-year-olds, two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old — were arrested and a search warrant was obtained for the home, where more than $70,000 worth of cell phones and other electronic devices were seized.

Five youths from Calgary have each been charged with:

Two counts of robbery;

Two counts of forcible confinement;

Two counts of uttering threats;

Mischief under $5,000, and;

Flight from police.

All five were denied bail and are scheduled to appear in court next Oct. 16.

The teens can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.