6 people charged after stolen property and drugs seized from Coaldale residence

Three Coaldale residents and three others face multiple charges following a stolen property investigation initiated by Coaldale/Picture Butte RCMP.

The investigation was launched Feb. 19, leading to the execution of a search warrant at a Coaldale residence on March 9.

Officers recovered property that was part of their earlier investigation and also seized a quantity of controlled substances. As a result, six people were arrested and taken into custody.

A search of the home resulted in the recovery of a variety of tools, a replica firearm and approximately 74 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 70 grams of suspected fentanyl, 22 grams of suspected heroin and six grams of psilocybin.

As a result, Michael Berg, 37, and Frederick Lavell, 52, of Coaldale each face two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Following a bail hearing, Berg was released on conditions. Lavell was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Lethbridge on March 21.

Scott Eugene Conine, 41, of Coaldale was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and six counts of breach of a release order.

Following a bail hearing, Conine was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Lethbridge on March 21.

Three others were each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation continues.