Man suffers gunshot wound in Okotoks, Alta., incident

Mounties out of Okotoks, Alta., are investigating a shooting in the town south of Calgary.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the Sheep River Court area.

RCMP say a 53-year-old man was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound and a 26-year-old man was taken into custody.

The 53-year-old is in serious but stable condition, according to RCMP.

Charges are pending against the 26-year-old, RCMP say.