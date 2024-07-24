CALGARY
    • 67-year-old B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Coleman, Alta.

    A motorcyclist injured in a Tuesday collision with an SUV in Coleman, Alta., has died.

    Tuesday, about 2:29 p.m., police responded to reports of the collision. The motorcyclist, a 67-year-old B.C. man, was transported to a hospital in the area, where he was declared dead,  Crowsnest Pass RCMP said in a media release Wednesday afternoon.

    An investigation into the cause of the collision continues.

    Coleman is located approximately 232 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

