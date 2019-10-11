CALGARY — Tyler Scott Ryan Lindsay was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday in connection with the death of 63-year-old Vinh Duc Chung in October 2018.

Emergency crews responded to the Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre on the evening of Sept. 21, 2018 and transported a severely injured Chung to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Lindsay was arrested near the scene of the attack and charged with aggravated assault.

Chung succumbed to his injuries in hospital nearly two weeks after the assault.

Following Chung's death, Lindsay's charge was upgraded to manslaughter.

Lindsay, 37, received an eight-year prison sentence Friday but, given credit for time served, is scheduled to be released in November 2025. His sentence includes a lifetime firearm ban.