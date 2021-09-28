85 per cent of Calgary Police Service employees are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated
The Calgary Police Service says a recent internal survey of its employees shows 85 per cent are either vaccinated or planning to get vaccinated.
The survey included both civilian and sworn-in employees of the CPS.
Police said 81 per cent of employees responded to the survey.
The City of Calgary announced at the start of September that all employees must be fully vaccinated or provide a reason for exception by Oct. 18.
CPS, though funded by taxpayer dollars, operates independently and doesn't have a vaccination policy in place for its employees.
Calgary Top Stories
-
LIVE at 3:30
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Syringes reused at B.C. pharmacy giving COVID-19 vaccine; college investigating
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National vaccine panel recommends COVID-19 boosters for long-term care residents
Canadians living in long-term care homes and other congregate-care settings should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Canada's vaccine advisory body recommended on Tuesday.
Man wanted for murder of missing Ontario couple had no relation to victims, police say
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
PM Trudeau to name new cabinet in October, Parliament to meet this fall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he intends to name his new cabinet in October, bring Parliament back 'before the end of fall,' and implement the promised federal vaccine mandate as soon as possible. Chrystia Freeland will continue as deputy prime Minister and finance minister, Trudeau said.
Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
DEVELOPING | 35 of 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
A total of 35 of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported late Tuesday afternoon. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
Trudeau says he will share decision on Huawei 5G tech in 'coming weeks'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hopes to share a decision on whether to ban Huawei Technologies from Canada's 5G wireless network rollout 'in the coming weeks.'
Indigenous advocates skeptical of Catholic bishops' $30M pledge to residential school survivors
The Assembly of First Nations and other Indigenous advocates are skeptical of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops' $30-million pledge to residential school survivors, demanding the church be held accountable for its commitments.
'She cannot have died in vain': Anniversary of Joyce Echaquan's death marked with calls to fight racism
A ceremony was held Tuesday marking the one-year anniversary of the death of Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman who was humiliated by staff in a hospital northeast of Montreal as she lay dying, sparking outrage across the country.
Video of violent 'million-dollar heist' in Toronto released as police announce arrests
Three people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a 'million-dollar heist' from a business near Toronto Pearson International Airport last spring.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Kenney, Copping, Madu and Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday
Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
Alberta pushes back expected COVID-19 peak; tells Newfoundland to hold off on sending help
Alberta has told Newfoundland to stand down on an offer to send extra health-care workers because the west province doesn’t think it has hit the peak of the fourth wave yet.
-
UCP fires executive who called for Kenney leadership review
The United Conservative Party official who publicly called for a leadership review of Jason Kenney has been fired.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 cases spiking in school-aged children, particularly in lower-vaccination areas: B.C. health officials
B.C. has recorded a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases among school-aged children, particularly in areas of the province with lower vaccination rates.
-
New COVID-19 rules: Regional health order issued for Fraser East local health area
B.C. health officials have announced a new regional health order for the local health area of Fraser East.
-
3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose to be offered to long-term care residents, B.C. health officials announce
Residents in long-term care settings and assisted living will be offered a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. starting next week.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties in Colwood searching for 2 people who reportedly left scene of rollover crash
Mounties are searching for two people after officers responded to a serious rollover crash in Colwood, B.C., only to find the vehicle abandoned.
-
Boaters rescued off Vancouver Island after fleeing burning vessel
Two people are safe after their 14-metre vessel caught fire and sank in rough seas off the north end of Vancouver Island.
-
Vancouver Island father, 39, dies of COVID-19
A father of two in Duncan, B.C., died of COVID-19 on Monday.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 68 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 84 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 632.
-
Nova Scotia reports 97th COVID-19 related death, 32 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 97th COVID-19 related death, as well as 32 new cases and 28 recoveries, as 205 active cases remain in the province.
-
N.S. to release daily details on schools affected by COVID-19 starting Tuesday
Elizabeth Guitard kept her kids home from school Monday, concerned over the growing list of COVID-19 exposures linked to Nova Scotia schools.
Toronto
-
Man wanted for murder of missing Ontario couple had no relation to victims, police say
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
-
Video of violent 'million-dollar heist' in Toronto released as police announce arrests
Three people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a 'million-dollar heist' from a business near Toronto Pearson International Airport last spring.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 case counts 'flattened' but exponential growth still possible if restrictions lift: modelling
A group of scientists advising the Ontario government says that the fourth wave of the pandemic appears to have “flattened” but they are warning that there is “no wiggle room” with new modelling now pointing to an exponential rise in cases should restrictions be lifted prematurely.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations up on Tuesday to highest level since mid-June
Ottawa Public Health says 16 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily case count reported since late August.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Trudeau moving ahead with COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal public servants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reaffirming his pre-election pledge to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for federal public servants.
Montreal
-
Minister Dube says 7,000 Quebec health-care workers still not vaccinated as Oct. 15 deadline looms
As the Oct. 15 vaccine mandate looms, more than 7,000 health-care workers in Quebec are still not vaccinated against COVID-19, health minister Christian Dube announced Tuesday.
-
Quebec announces 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose for seniors in residences
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced Tuesday that seniors living in residences will be offered a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Quebec investigate possible femicide after St-Donat woman killed
A 32-year-old woman in St-Donat has died, and police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
Waterloo Region added 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 case counts 'flattened' but exponential growth still possible if restrictions lift: modelling
A group of scientists advising the Ontario government says that the fourth wave of the pandemic appears to have “flattened” but they are warning that there is “no wiggle room” with new modelling now pointing to an exponential rise in cases should restrictions be lifted prematurely.
-
WDG health unit tightens COVID-19 isolation requirements for unvaccinated contacts
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is tightening its COVID-19 self-isolation policy, now requiring all non-vaccinated members of a high-risk contact's household to also stay home and isolate.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 35 of 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
A total of 35 of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported late Tuesday afternoon. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
-
Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
-
OPP searching for two missing hunters north of Sudbury
The search for a man and woman who failed to return from hunting continues north of Greater Sudbury.
Winnipeg
-
Firefighter taken to hospital following Point Douglas warehouse fire
One firefighter has been taken to hospital after responding to a warehouse fire Tuesday in the first 100 block of Point Douglas Avenue.
-
Crown argues evidence overwhelming Winnipeg man fatally stabbed 3-year-old boy, but defence calls case circumstantial
The fate of a Winnipeg man accused of fatally stabbing a three-year-old boy in his sleep will soon be in the hands of a jury.
-
Missing Manitoba teen believed to be in Winnipeg
A missing teenage boy from St Jean Baptiste, Man., is believed to be in Winnipeg.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 10 new deaths, 449 new COVID-19 cases
Saskatchewan reported 449 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths on Tuesday.
-
Here's what you need to know ahead of Friday's proof of vaccination requirement
Starting Friday proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be required in Saskatchewan for public access to businesses and events
-
Sask. health minister rejects COVID-19 aid offer from Ottawa
Saskatchewan's minister of health has declined an offer for pandemic-related assistance from the federal government.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reports 10 new deaths, 449 new COVID-19 cases
Saskatchewan reported 449 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon police on scene after 'suspicious package' reported downtown
Police are on scene in downtown Saskatoon after a suspicious package was reported.
-
Missing medication pauses trial of man accused of forcing way into Saskatoon condo and sexually assaulting woman
The trial for a Saskatoon man accused of forcibly entering a woman’s condo and sexually assaulting her has been adjourned because the accused is missing prescription medication to treat COVID-19.