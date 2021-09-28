85 per cent of Calgary Police Service employees are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated

CALGARY -

The Calgary Police Service says a recent internal survey of its employees shows 85 per cent are either vaccinated or planning to get vaccinated.

The survey included both civilian and sworn-in employees of the CPS.

Police said 81 per cent of employees responded to the survey.

The City of Calgary announced at the start of September that all employees must be fully vaccinated or provide a reason for exception by Oct. 18.

CPS, though funded by taxpayer dollars, operates independently and doesn't have a vaccination policy in place for its employees.