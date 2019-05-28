The Trap and Gill is closing its doors on July 13th.

The pub, located at 510 Heritage Drive Southwest, has operated in Calgary for the past 20 years.

The owners posted a message on the pub’s website stating, “ It has been our great honour to be your home away from home and your neighbourhood watering hole. The last few years have been very challenging for us and after 20 years it is time to say good bye.”

The owners thanked their staff for their hard work over the years and all the customers who took the time to come to the Trap and Gill to celebrate the milestones in their lives.

They say it’s business as usual with a full lineup of live bands every weekend until the July 13th drink it dry party.