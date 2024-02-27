A dramatic change on the way; from an unseasonably cold Tuesday to a warm and windy Wednesday

A reprieve in the cold weather enveloping Alberta is only hours away.

Clearing throughout the day, Tuesday will likely mask the colder temperatures in Calgary, which are expected to remain below the average overnight low for the area. An upper ridge of high pressure in the eastern Pacific will move over southern British Columbia and Alberta on Wednesday, bringing stronger westerly winds and warmer air.

Daytime highs in Calgary are expected to swing by as much as 20 C from Tuesday to Wednesday, and then drop by around 14 C from Thursday to Friday.

Snow is forecast for British Columbia Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to issue snowfall warnings along the western edge of the province, and a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

ECCC issued snowfall warnings (white), a special weather statement (gray) and extreme cold warnings (teal) ahead of an incoming pattern shift that will bring a brief warmup on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Most of that Pacific moisture is expected to fall on the B.C. side of the Rockies, with only minimal accumulations possible along the foothills.

Road conditions in and around Calgary early Tuesday were still impacted after the weekend snowfall, but melting is likely on Wednesday as daytime highs hit 5 C.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, highway conditions have continued to show improvements after this weekend's snow – but this may be short-lived with more precipitation forecast in southern Alberta starting on Thursday.