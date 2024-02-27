CALGARY
Calgary

    • A dramatic change on the way; from an unseasonably cold Tuesday to a warm and windy Wednesday

    Calgary weather forecast for Feb. 27, 2024
    Share

    A reprieve in the cold weather enveloping Alberta is only hours away.

    Clearing throughout the day, Tuesday will likely mask the colder temperatures in Calgary, which are expected to remain below the average overnight low for the area. An upper ridge of high pressure in the eastern Pacific will move over southern British Columbia and Alberta on Wednesday, bringing stronger westerly winds and warmer air.

    Daytime highs in Calgary are expected to swing by as much as 20 C from Tuesday to Wednesday, and then drop by around 14 C from Thursday to Friday.

    Snow is forecast for British Columbia Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to issue snowfall warnings along the western edge of the province, and a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

    ECCC issued snowfall warnings (white), a special weather statement (gray) and extreme cold warnings (teal) ahead of an incoming pattern shift that will bring a brief warmup on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

    Most of that Pacific moisture is expected to fall on the B.C. side of the Rockies, with only minimal accumulations possible along the foothills.

    Road conditions in and around Calgary early Tuesday were still impacted after the weekend snowfall, but melting is likely on Wednesday as daytime highs hit 5 C.

    As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, highway conditions have continued to show improvements after this weekend's snow – but this may be short-lived with more precipitation forecast in southern Alberta starting on Thursday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What you should know about buy now, pay later plans

    Buy now, pay later plans have surged in popularity, offering the allure of instant gratification without the immediate financial pinch. But financial advice columnist Christopher Liew saw that beneath their convenient surface, these programs harbour several pitfalls that can trap unwary consumers in a web of financial complications.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News