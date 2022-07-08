A look back at more than a century of Stampede parade marshals
A look back at more than a century of Stampede parade marshals
More than 100 individuals and groups have had the honour of being named "Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal."
Kevin Costner, the marshal for the 2022 parade, is just the latest in a tradition that goes back more than a century.
The list of marshals includes politicians, Hollywood celebrities, sports heroes and royalty.
The tradition actually predates the first Stampede of 1912, when parades were held as part of the Calgary Exhibition.
James "Cappy" Smart, Calgary's fire chief, had the honour from 1904 to 1939.
Guy Weadick, founder of the Stampede, joined Smart as co-marshal in the 1923 parade.
Three prime ministers - Louis St. Laurent, Lester B. Pearson and Pierre Trudeau - have been marshals.
Celebrities from the entertainment world have included Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, Walt Disney, Wilf Carter and Rita McNeil.
Sports heroes who have lead the parade include Nancy Greene, Gaetan Boucher and Catriona Le May Doan.
Even some non-humans have led the parade. Spuds MacKenzie, a mascot for Bud Light beer, did it in 1988. Mickey Mouse did it in 1972, and he was joined by Minnie in 1983 and 1995.
Mickey Mouse was the Calgary Stampede parade marshal in 1972, and co-marshal, along with Minnie Mouse, in 1983 and 1995 (Calgary Stampede Archives).
CTV News created a montage of some of the most memorable marshals, using photos from the Calgary Stampede Archives, and our own CTV Calgary video library.
Below is a full list of all marshals from 1904 to 2022.
CALGARY STAMPEDE PARADE MARSHALS
- 2021 - Katari Right Hand Indigenous Dancer
- 2020 - Filipe Masetti Leite Long Rider
- 2019 - Amber Marshall Actress
- 2018 - Mark McMorris Olympic Snowboarder
- 2017 - Chief Roy Fox Kainai/Blood Tribe
- 2017 - Chief Stanley (Stan) C. Grier Piikani Nation
- 2017 - Joseph Weasel Child Siksika Nation
- 2017 - Chief Darcy Dixon Bearspaw First Nation
- 2017 - Ernest Wesley Wesley First Nation
- 2017 - Chief Aaron Young Chiniki First Nation
- 2017 - Chief Lee Crowchild Tsuut’ina Nation
- 2016 - Jann Arden Singer
- 2016 - Paul Brandt Singer
- 2015 - Kaillie Humphries Olympic Bobsledder
- 2014 - William Shatner Actor
- *2014 - Gilmore Junio Olympic Speed Skater
- *2014 - Denny Morrison Olympic Speed Skater
- 2013 - Chris Hadfield Canadian Astronaut
- 2012 - Ian Tyson Singer
- 2011 - Rick Hansen Canada's Man in Motion
- 2010 - Jett McCoy The Amazing Race runner up and Rodeo contestant
- 2010 - Cord McCoy The Amazing Race runner up and Rodeo contestant
- 2009 - Mike Holmes World Skills Honourary Spokesperson
- 2008 - Patsy Rodgers First-ever Calgary Stampede Queen, 1946
- 2007 - Benjamin Jordan Breast Cancer Fundraiser
- 2007 - Aaron Jackson Breast Cancer Fundraiser
- 2007 - Rob Lewis Breast Cancer Fundraiser
- 2007 - Carlos Koppen Breast Cancer Fundraiser
- 2006 - Sara Renner Olympic Cross-Country Skier
- 2005 - Ralph Klein Premier of Alberta
- 2005 - Norman Kwong Lieutenant Governor of Alberta
- 2004 - Darryl Sutter Calgary Flames Head Coach
- 2004 - Ken King Calgary Flames President and CEO
- 2004 - Robyn Regehr Calgary Flames Defenseman
- 2003 - Iris Glass Grand Dame of Chuckwagon Racing
- 2002 - Lloyd Roberson News Anchor
- 2002 - Catriona Le May Doan Olympic Speed Skating Gold Medalist
- 2001 - Chris Hadfield Canadian Astronaut
- 2000 - Ron MacLean Sportscaster
- 1999 - Herman Linder Rodeo and All-Around Champion
- 1998 - Sam Elliot Actor
- 1997 - Jack Palance Actor
- 1996 - Dennis Weaver Actor
- 1995 - Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney Entertainers
- 1994 - Al Duerr Mayor of Calgary
- 1993 - Christopher Reeve Actor
- 1993 - Ralph Klein Premier of Alberta
- 1992 - Leslie Neilson Actor
- 1991 - Rita McNeil Singer
- 1991 - LGen Kent R. Foster Canadian Armed Forces
- 1990 - Ray Hnatyshn Governor General of Canada
- 1989 - Strater Crowfoot Chief of Siksika First Nation
- 1989 - Una Wesley Chief of Bearspaw First Nation
- 1989 - Roy Whitney Chief of Tsuu T'ina First Nation
- 1989 - Leonard Bastien Chief of Piikani First Nation
- 1989 - John Snow Chief of Nakoda-Wesley First Nation
- 1989 - George LaBelle Chief of Chiniki First Nation
- 1989 - John Shot Both Sides Chief of Kainai First Nation
- 1988 - Robin Burwash Champion Bareback Bronc Rider
- 1988 - Tracy Wilson Olympic Pairs Figure Skating Bronze Medalist
- 1988 - Robert McCall Olympic Pairs Figure Skating Bronze Medalist
- 1988 - Brian Orser Olympic Figure Skating Silver Medalist
- 1988 - Tom Glass Champion Chuckwagon Driver
- 1988 - Spuds Mackenzie Dog Mascot
- 1987 - Todd Brooker World Cup Skier
- 1987 - Laurie Graham World Cup Skier
- 1986 - Bob Johnson Calgary Flames Head Coach
- 1986 - Doug Risebrough Calgary Flames Centre
- 1986 - Lanny McDonald Calgary Flames Right Winger
- 1986 - Jim Peplinski Calgary Flames Right Winger
- 1986 - Sharon Wood First woman to climb Mt. Everest
- 1985 - Jillian Richardson Olympic Track and Field Silver Medalist
- 1985 - Tom Pontin Olympic Swimmer Silver Medalist
- 1985 - Carolyn Waldo Olympic Synchronized Swimming Silver Medalist
- 1985 - Kelly Kryczka Olympic Synchronized Swimming Silver Medalist
- 1985 - Steve Fonyo Cancer Fundraiser
- 1984 - Gaeton Boucher Four-time Olympic medalist in Speed Skating
- 1984 - Wilf Carter Singer
- 1983 - Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney Entertainers
- 1983 - Lanny McDonald Calgary Flames Right Winger
- 1982 - Tom Bews Champion Saddle Bronc Rider
- 1982 - Tom Erickson Champion Calf Roper
- 1982 - Tommy Dorchester Champion Chuckwagon Driver
- 1982 - Willie deWit Boxer
- 1982 - Joe Alexander Champion Steer Wrestler
- 1982 - Larry Mahan Bareback Bronc Rider
- 1981 - Lord Baden-Powell Grandson of Scouts Founder
- 1981 - Chester Hull Lieutenant-General of the Canadian Armed Forces
- 1981 - Frank C. Lynch-Staunton Lieutenant Governor of Alberta
- 1981 - Edward Chreyer Governor General of Canada
- 1981 - Larry Mahan Cowboy
- 1980 - Ken Taylor Ambassador to Iran
- 1979 - Wilf Carter Singer
- 1978 - Pierre Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada
- 1977 - Maurice Nadon First French Canadian Commissioner of the RCMP
- 1977 - Prince Charles Prince of Wales
- 1977 - Chiefs of Treaty 7 First Nations
- 1976 - Stephen M. Ford Son of U.S. President Gerald Ford
- 1975 - Peter Lougheed Premier of Alberta
- 1974 - Douglas Bader British Second World War Flying Ace
- 1974 - C.H. "Punch" Dickins First World War Flying Ace and Pioneer Aviator
- 1974 - Eugene Cernan Apollo 17 Space Flight Commander
- 1973 - W.L. Higgitt Commissioner of the RCMP
- 1972 - Mickey Mouse Disney Entertainer
- 1971 - Pierre Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada
- 1969 - Ron Northcott & Rink Curling Champion
- 1968 - Billy Henry Pioneer
- 1967 - Nancy Greene Champion Alpine Skier
- 1966 - Red Adair Oil Field Firefighter
- 1966 - Elaine Tanner Champion Swimmer
- 1966 - Bernie Sparkes Champion Curler
- 1966 - Fred Storey Champion Curler
- 1966 - George Fink Champion Curler
- 1965 - Walt Disney CEO, Disney Studios
- 1964 - Lester Pearson Prime Minister of Canada
- 1963 - Bob Hope Comedian
- 1962 - C.W. Harvison Commissioner of the RCMP
- 1961 - H.E. Señora Mateos Lopez Wife of the President of Mexico
- 1960 - Phil Harris Entertainer and Comedian
- 1959 - Bing Crosby Entertainer
- 1958 - Frederick Hume Mayor of Vancouver
- 1957 - Wilfred Hamel Mayor of Vancouver
- 1956 - Hiram McCallum Mayor of Toronto
- 1954 - J.M. Miller Parade Chairman
- 1950 - Louis St. Laurent Prime Minister of Canada
- 1949 - Malcolm Boyd Calgary Police Chief
- 1948 - Royal Canadian Mounted Police ---
- 1946 - Viscount and Lady Alexander Governor General of Canada and Wife
- 1945 - Members of the Canadian Armed Forces ---
- 1944 - Women of the Canadian Military ---
- 1943 - Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve ---
- 1940 - Soldiers training at Currie Barracks ---
- 1928 - Viscount and Lady Willingdon Governor General of Canada and Wife
- 1925 - Hoot Gibson Rodeo Champion and Actor
- 1923 - George Webster Mayor of Calgary
- 1923 - Guy Weadick Founder of the Calgary Stampede
- 1923 - I.G. Ruttle ---
- 1912 - Duke and Duchess of Connaught Governor General of Canada and wife
- 1904-1939 - James "Cappy" Smart Chief of the Calgary Fire Department
*Denotes an Honourary Parade Marshal
