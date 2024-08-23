'A lot of fun': PGA of Alberta hosts all abilities golf clinic at Calgary's Valley Ridge
PGA of Alberta hosted a free adaptive golf clinic at Calgary's Valley Ridge Golf Club on Friday, compete with lessons and tips from six instructors.
Participants were taken through four, one-hour stations, including a driving range, putting green and short-game area.
Stephen Yanitski, an assistant golf professional at Valley Ridge, said it was a chance to get everyone together as a community to talk golf, and get better together.
"We ran through some of the full swing basics," he said. "There was a lot of individual feedback because with any group, no two golf swings are the same."
"This is my first time doing this all abilities clinic," said participant Damion Chiodo. "This is a lot of fun; you learn a lot of stuff. You also meet new people, make friends… which is what golf is all about in my opinion."
"Golf is adaptive," explained another participant, Emme Comeau.
"I love being out here," she said. "It's nice being in the adaptive golf clinic because it's not just a normal camp, which is just, 'Swing like the 'normal' person would.' It's, 'Okay try this, and if you like it, do it, and if you don't, you don't.'"
Yanitski said the event was held in an effort to make sure that "everyone gets to enjoy the game that we get to enjoy, and it doesn't just come down to those who are abled bodied."
