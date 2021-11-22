A midweek dip brings snow to Calgary between warm days

CALGARY -

Today is another toasty one! Cloud cover overnight trapped plenty of heat near the surface, and with a supplementation of southwest wind, we'll top the double-digits again today. It's the tail-end of this high pressure wave. It doesn't last.

Tomorrow, we fall south of the jet. A low sweeping across the northern prairies (prompting snowfall warnings!) will also trigger a weak impulse here, generating snow off the foothills. The jury's still out on how much snow we'll see in Calgary, but it's looking like one of those situations where activity could amplify over five centimetres. For now, the chips are down on three to five cm, but with these impulses that push off the Rockies, where Calgary ends up – between being "in it" and "on the periphery" – is still to be fully determined. The closer it gets, the more model adjustments I'm seeing that ramp the total, if only marginally.

Because we fall south of the jet by a good ways, we're also watching for a cooler air mass to sink in. We'll drop off as the day progresses, and expect a full downtrend for the day.

Is it strange to say "no matter" to this situation?

Wednesday, we start to feel our way back into a high-pressure ridge; we'll get lots of sunshine, though a fresh layer of snow on the ground is going to reflect a lot of that energy away.

Thursday and Friday, we're fully set up again, and looking at a combination of west and southwest wind to drive our temperatures well above seasonal again.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Partly cloudy, southwest wind gusts 30-40 km/h

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud and rapidly cooling, low -4 C

Tuesday:

Afternoon snow showers; 3-5 cm. Slight chance for more... Downtrending throughout the day.

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -7 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: cloudy periods, low -5 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, strong west wind

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3

Friday:

Partly cloudy, southwest wind

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4

Phil sent us this awesome full-moon-plane photo!

