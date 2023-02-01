A pair of Star Wars actors are coming to the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo

Emily Swallow has been added to the lineup of the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo (Photo: Twitter@SWTV_Updates) Emily Swallow has been added to the lineup of the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo (Photo: Twitter@SWTV_Updates)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mexico zoo director killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party

The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina