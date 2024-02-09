A warmer weekend will transition into a snowy start to the week

It will warm up a bit for the weekend, but expect a chilly start to Saturday before the temperature kicks above freezing.

Saturday also comes with mostly cloudy skies and it will be a little windy in the afternoon.

The next system arrives on Sunday.

The snow could start as early as 3 p.m., but will likely kick in closer to the supper hours.

It may even start with a little rain and then transition to snow.

The snow will be on and off through Monday and will be heavy at times.

In Calgary, a total of five to 10 centimetres is possible (totals including Sunday and Monday).

Looks like good football-watching weather…

Chiefs? 49ers? Who are you cheering for?

This could be the most-watched Super Bowl ever.