    • A warmer weekend will transition into a snowy start to the week

    It will warm up a bit for the weekend, but expect a chilly start to Saturday before the temperature kicks above freezing.

    Saturday also comes with mostly cloudy skies and it will be a little windy in the afternoon.

    The next system arrives on Sunday.

    The snow could start as early as 3 p.m., but will likely kick in closer to the supper hours.

    It may even start with a little rain and then transition to snow.

    The snow will be on and off through Monday and will be heavy at times.

    In Calgary, a total of five to 10 centimetres is possible (totals including Sunday and Monday).

    Looks like good football-watching weather…

    Chiefs? 49ers? Who are you cheering for?

    This could be the most-watched Super Bowl ever.

