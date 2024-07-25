Man charged in northwest Calgary business robberies

A Calgary man faces multiple charges in relation to a series of small business robberies that took place mostly at stores in the Shaganappi Village Shopping Centre in northwest Calgary.

On July 15 around 4:30 p.m., police were called to the mall for reports of a robbery where a man entered a business and demanded cash, then fled before he was given any.

Following an investigation, officers believed the same suspect was responsible for three other robberies that took place in the same strip mall, in addition to a fourth robbery at a business in Montgomery.

The suspect entered each of those businesses and demanded cash, and in each case, received an undisclosed amount.

Tuesday, police located and arrested the suspect in southeast Calgary.

A 57-year-old Calgary man has been charged with six counts of robbery.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-12334.

