Above normal, then well below normal in Calgary's 5-day forecast

There it was and there it goes. Gusts approached 50 kilometres per hour overnight to accompany a light band of snow that fell between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. and that was… well, that was it. The temperature during that flurry event stayed above 1 C, too.

And away we go.

We're in that transition zone again; the one that leads to high pressure. As a result, wind gusts will maintain 40 km/h, at times, and with a northerly component to its direction, we cannot expect our temperature to rise much further today. We'll have variable cloudiness, with a few sunny breaks thrown in the mix.

After that, we hit another high pressure region; expect sunny conditions and fair temperatures for a few days… but the shift begins on Saturday. A significant trough is moving in, and the source of the coming airmass is plenty cold enough to attach the label ‘Arctic outbreak’ – expect plunging temperatures akin to the start of the month.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -7 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 2 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy, late flurries

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: flurries, low -10 C

Dawn sent us this lovely shot of the sunrise yesterday:

Nov. 22 sunrise captured by viewer Dawn.

And Kym sent us a beauty of the chinook arch that got us to 10 C yesterday afternoon:

Chinook arch in southern Alberta on Nov. 22. (courtesy viewer Kym)

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share to my Facebook page, on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.