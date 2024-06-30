Long weekend exodus helps drive down Calgary water consumption as repair process nears completion

The city is entering the final stages of resuming water service through its repaired feeder main, as water consumption continues to fall below the city’s threshold level.

At her early Sunday update, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said flushing the pipes produced no concerns.

Water samples have been sent to Alberta Health Services for testing. Once the city receives the all-clear from AHS, Gondek said, they will move on to stabilizing the system.

That means water crews will slowly turn on pumps and valves to bring the water lines back on.

“This is the most risky step in the process,” Gondek said, comparing it to someone trying out a vulnerable body part after recovering from surgery.

She said water consumption continued to decline Saturday, dropping to 447 million litres, well below the city threshold of 480 million litres – although it probably didn’t hurt that lots of residents are out of town enjoying the Canada Day long weekend.

She asked residents to continue to conserve water.

“If you have to play air guitar in the shower, there are many perfect three-minute (long) songs on the first Clash album,” she said.

Gondek said the river pathway by Point McKay has re-opened.

Once the water comes back on, she added, some fire hydrants may be used to expel water, which is normal. The first community where that may happen is Parkdale.

The next update is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.