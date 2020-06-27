Advertisement
'Absolutely unacceptable': Pride pathway in Alberta community targeted by vandals
Workers with the city of Airdrie arrived Saturday afternoon to clean off the tar and feathers someone spread on the city's Rainbow Path. (Twitter/@superblood_wolf)
CALGARY -- A pathway inside a southern Alberta city has been defaced by an unknown individual who spilled tar and feathers on the colourful walkway meant to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
The Rainbow Path, located in Airdrie's Nose Creek Park, was vandalized sometime overnight.
Steve Durrell posted images of the act on social media, calling it an "act of hate."
A short time after the post was made, work crews from the city of Airdrie arrived to clean up the mess.
The Airdrie Pride Society, the group in charge of maintaining the pathway, said it costs them hundreds to repaint it.
"We will repaint as often as we need, but this costs us $300 every time we do, which takes away from the programming we offer in the community," it wrote on Facebook.
This is the second time in the past seven days the Pride pathway has been targeted. According to media reports, the same pathway was covered in hateful words and graffiti last weekend.
Anyone looking to donate to help cover costs of repairs can contact the society by email.