CALGARY -- A pathway inside a southern Alberta city has been defaced by an unknown individual who spilled tar and feathers on the colourful walkway meant to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The Rainbow Path, located in Airdrie's Nose Creek Park, was vandalized sometime overnight.

Steve Durrell posted images of the act on social media, calling it an "act of hate."

It's heartbreaking to see acts of hate aimed at the LGBTQ+ community in @City_of_Airdrie again.



The Rainbow Path was defaced again, this time being tarred and feathered. This is hateful, and absolutely unacceptable.



— Steve Durrell for Airdrie-Cochrane (@stevedurrell) June 27, 2020

A short time after the post was made, work crews from the city of Airdrie arrived to clean up the mess.

The Airdrie Pride Society, the group in charge of maintaining the pathway, said it costs them hundreds to repaint it.

"We will repaint as often as we need, but this costs us $300 every time we do, which takes away from the programming we offer in the community," it wrote on Facebook.

This is the second time in the past seven days the Pride pathway has been targeted. According to media reports, the same pathway was covered in hateful words and graffiti last weekend.

Anyone looking to donate to help cover costs of repairs can contact the society by email.