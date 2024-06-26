CALGARY
Calgary

    • Accused at Coutts murder-conspiracy trial said he feared attack by Chinese communists

    Weapons and ammunition seized by the RCMP are shown in a 2022 handout photo. The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., heard that one of accused feared an attack by the United Nations or by Chinese communist forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP, Weapons and ammunition seized by the RCMP are shown in a 2022 handout photo. The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., heard that one of accused feared an attack by the United Nations or by Chinese communist forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP,
    Share

    A man accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the Coutts border blockade says he was fighting a larger battle against tyranny and potential foes like Chinese communists.

    The comments made by Anthony Olienick were heard in court in a videotaped interrogation of Olienick by police.

    In the video, Olienick says he was on guard against police moving against the blockade, but says he figured United Nations troops or Chinese communist forces would attack before the Mounties did.

    Olienick earlier expressed concern about Canada being taken over by a communist regime.

    He and Chris Carbert are on trial charged with conspiring to murder police at the blockade, which paralyzed traffic at the U.S.-Alberta border in early 2022 to protest COVID restrictions.

    Undercover officers have testified Olienick told them police were the pawns of the federal government and should be hanged, and that if they raided the blockade he would “slit their throats.”

     This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News