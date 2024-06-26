Accused at Coutts murder-conspiracy trial said he feared attack by Chinese communists

A man accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the Coutts border blockade says he was fighting a larger battle against tyranny and potential foes like Chinese communists.

The comments made by Anthony Olienick were heard in court in a videotaped interrogation of Olienick by police.

In the video, Olienick says he was on guard against police moving against the blockade, but says he figured United Nations troops or Chinese communist forces would attack before the Mounties did.

Olienick earlier expressed concern about Canada being taken over by a communist regime.

He and Chris Carbert are on trial charged with conspiring to murder police at the blockade, which paralyzed traffic at the U.S.-Alberta border in early 2022 to protest COVID restrictions.

Undercover officers have testified Olienick told them police were the pawns of the federal government and should be hanged, and that if they raided the blockade he would “slit their throats.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.