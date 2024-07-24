CALGARY
    • Accused in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial back on witness stand for third day

    A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators continue to block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators continue to block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    One of two men charged with conspiring to murder RCMP officers at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade two years ago will return to the witness stand for a third straight day.

    Under cross-examination by the Crown yesterday, Chris Carbert said that he paid $5,000 for the Panther A-15 rifle found under his mattress in a police raid of a trailer in the village the night he was arrested.

    He told the court that he had no idea that the rifle was prohibited under Canadian law.

    Carbert and Anthony Olienick are being tried together in front of a jury in Court of King’s Bench in Lethbridge.

    The two were charged after police made arrests and seized weapons at the blockade in early 2022.

    The protest against COVID-19 rules and vaccine mandates tied up traffic for two weeks at the Alberta-U.S. border crossing at Coutts.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

