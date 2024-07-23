Accused in murder-conspiracy trial at Coutts, Alta., blockade to continue testimony
The trial of two men charged with conspiring to murder Mounties at the Coutts border blockade in Alberta is expected to hear more testimony today from one of the accused.
Chris Carbert has told court he brought guns and body armour to the blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Carbert and Anthony Olienick are being tried together in front of a jury in Court of King’s Bench in Lethbridge.
The two were charged after police made arrests and seized weapons at the blockade in early 2022.
The protest against COVID-19 rules and vaccine mandates tied up traffic for two weeks at the Alberta-U.S. border crossing at Coutts.
Court has heard Olienick considered the blockade the fight of a lifetime against a government bent on ending individual freedoms.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.
Kamala Harris likely to follow path blazed by Biden on Canada-U.S. relationship
Observers expect Kamala Harris to follow U.S. President Joe Biden’s roadmap for America’s relationship with Canada as she moves to secure the Democratic party's presidential nomination.
Someone died from untreated AIDS every minute last year: UN
Nearly 40 million people were living with the HIV virus that causes AIDS last year, over nine million weren't getting any treatment, and the result was that every minute someone died of AIDS-related causes, the UN said in a new report launched Monday.
Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?
Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.
NEW 'The Simpsons' are once again getting credit for predicting American politics
In an episode of 'The Simpsons' from 2000, Lisa Simpson becomes U.S. president and wears an outfit strikingly similar to the one America’s first female Vice-President Kamala Harris wore to the 2021 inauguration
Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu signals ceasefire deal could be shaping up as deaths top 39,000
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signalled that a ceasefire deal that would free dozens of hostages from captivity in Gaza could be taking shape.
Evacuation order issued for Jasper National Park as wildfire burns south of townsite
An evacuation order has been issued for the town of Jasper and anyone within Jasper National Park as a result of a wildfire burning south of the town.
Thinking of shoplifting? It's not worth the cost: paralegal expert
Shoplifting and retail theft have become a $5 billion annual problem and the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is concerned about thefts becoming more brazen and violent with weapons being used.
Athletes show off stylish and expensive team clothing for the 2024 Olympic Games
Canadian athletes attempting to reach the podium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will also be looking fashionable for the entire world to see.
Walkway collapses in massive housing project in southern Italy, killing 2 and injuring a dozen
A pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, killing two people and injuring a dozen others, Italian media reported Tuesday.
