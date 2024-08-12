Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff

After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.

In Instagram posts, Cranston continued to document a recent journey through Alberta with his wife, Robin Dearden, this time focusing on Lake Louise and Banff.

The Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle actor made head lines last week after posting stunning photos from his trip to Jasper National Park, just before wildfires spread throughout the park and town.

After visiting Jasper, Cranston headed south down Highway 93 to the Icefields Parkway, then continued onto Lake Louise.

“When we arrived at astonishing Lake Louise, it took our breath away. This Lake is how I remembered it when I was last here in 1971,” Cranston said in an Instagram post on Friday.

He called the Chateau Lake Louise a “must stay,” highlighting a canoe ride around the lake and the food. They also headed for a hike at Lake Moraine.

“We just kept shaking our heads at the pure beauty. Where the angle of Lake Louise makes it look a Gorgeous Green, the angle of Lake Moraine turns it a Brilliant Blue,”

On Monday, Cranston shared more photos from their next stop in Banff, staying at the historic Banff Springs Hotel to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.

“From a distance, it could be mistaken for a location in a Harry Potter movie. Just spectacular,” Cranston said.

They also checked out some of Banff’s popular tourist sites, including Bow Falls and the Cave and Basin National Historic Site.

The journey through Alberta was part of a larger trip through Western Canada, including stops in Vancouver and a train ride to Jasper. Cranston called Western Canada “absolutely stunning.”