CALGARY -- Health officials say another patient at Foothills Medical Centre has died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) reported the death in its daily online update Friday.

It says the patient who died was linked to the cardiac unit of the hospital, one of seven units that remain on COVID-19 outbreak status. An additional unit remains on 'watch.'

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who have lost loved ones," AHS said in the statement.

Three more patient cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed in the update.

Eleven people have now died from complications of COVID-19 in connection to the outbreak at Calgary's largest hospital.

There are 45 patients with confirmed cases of the illness, along with 36 health-care workers after three additional positive cases being reported Thursday.

More than 2,600 COVID-19 tests have been completed in connection with this outbreak.

