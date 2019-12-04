AHS once again accepting toys as payment for parking tickets
Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 11:31AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, December 4, 2019 1:28PM MST
AHS is once again accepting toys and gifts as payment for parking tickets.
CALGARY -- For the second year, Alberta Health Services is accepting a toy or gift donation as payment for a parking ticket received in November.
For the donation of a toy or gift valued at least $25, AHS will forgive parking tickets received between Nov. 1 and 30.
Toys should be new, unwrapped and in the original packaging, and can be donated until Dec. 13 at any AHS parking office.
The toys will then be donated to kids in hospitals across the Calgary Zone, as well as local charities that support children.
Recommended donations include:
- Books
- Art supplies
- Science kits
- Electronics and headphones
- Lego sets
- Portable DVD players
- Rattles
- Baby toys
- Journals
- Activity books
- Crayons and colouring books
- Gift cards for grocery stores and restaurants (for families)
Last year's effort saw more than 200 donations.
More info can be found online.