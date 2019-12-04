CALGARY -- For the second year, Alberta Health Services is accepting a toy or gift donation as payment for a parking ticket received in November.

For the donation of a toy or gift valued at least $25, AHS will forgive parking tickets received between Nov. 1 and 30.

Toys should be new, unwrapped and in the original packaging, and can be donated until Dec. 13 at any AHS parking office.

The toys will then be donated to kids in hospitals across the Calgary Zone, as well as local charities that support children.

Recommended donations include:

Books

Art supplies

Science kits

Electronics and headphones

Lego sets

Portable DVD players

Rattles

Baby toys

Journals

Activity books

Crayons and colouring books

Gift cards for grocery stores and restaurants (for families)

Last year's effort saw more than 200 donations.

More info can be found online.