AI and class sizes major focus of Calgary teachers' convention

Educators from across the city are gathering on Thursday to kick off the annual Calgary City Teachers' Convention.

The two-day event is the largest teachers convention in the province, bringing 11,000 delegates for 465 workshops and seminars.

One of the major topics this year is technology and how to use it best in the classroom.

The first major speaker is Anna Maria Tremonti. Her talk is titled Technology & Truth in this Information Age and examines how tech has influenced the collection, distribution, and access of information.

Another major talk is by science speaker Dan Riskin on artificial intelligence. He will tell teachers about the significant AI milestones and how teachers can take advantage of the programs.

“How can teachers use it in an ethical way? How can teachers use it in a way to sort of supplement or support student learning?” said Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers Association (ATA).

A recent survey by the ATA found only a third of teachers are embracing AI.

“They also have concerns about it, with AI increasing, you know, plagiarism, for example, creativity, originality, and all of those other factors are in there,” said Schilling.

On top of career development, the convention is also a chance for teachers to discuss ongoing issues.

The ATA says class sizes and the rising complexity of classrooms are top of mind for teachers right now.

It adds teachers do not have enough resources and support staff to keep up with the increasing needs of the classroom.

“Rising class sizes is a big issue, especially for areas such as Calgary. You're seeing a lot of growth and a lack of funding to support that growth within the system,” Schilling said.

“You're seeing classes grow there within those areas, also hearing from our members about how they don't have the supports that they need for their students in their classroom, especially those with special needs.”

With teachers busy at the conventions, students are off from school, meaning parents must find alternate child care solutions.