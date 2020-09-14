CALGARY -- Due to smoke from wildfires in the U.S. and B.C., Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for the southwestern edge of the province, including Banff National Park, Canmore-Kananaskis, the Crowsnest Pass and Waterton Lakes National Park.

"Air quality is expected to gradually improve for most regions (Monday) evening and overnight as higher smoke concentrations move southward," reads the statement.

"The exception to this will be in the Pincher Creek and Cardston regions where smoke will continue to persist into Tuesday. Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk."

Those with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.

More information can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.

Air quality alerts were also issued for parts of southern Alberta on Sunday due to the lingering smoke.



