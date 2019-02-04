Airdrie RCMP say Heather Brownlees was found deceased in her vehicle early Monday morning.

The 34-year-old was last seen at her home in Crossfield on January 31 and was reported missing to the Airdrie RCMP on February 1.

Police say the vehicle was found down an embankment and appears to be the result of a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Range Road 292 and Township Road 285.

They say her vehicle was not visible to traffic.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist is assisting in the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Calgary.

If you have any information about this incident you’re asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).