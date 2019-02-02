Police in Airdrie are looking for the public’s help to try and find a 34-year-old woman who’s been missing since Thursday.

Heather Brownlees was last seen at her home in Crossfield on January 31 and was reported missing to the Airdrie RCMP on Friday.

Brownlees is described as:

Caucasian

5’6” (168 cm)

slim build

brown hair

brown eyes

flower tattoo on her ankle

Officials say she could be driving a silver 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser with the Alberta plate BNY6395.

Anyone with information about Brownlees’ whereabouts is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.