Man hospitalized following crash in Cedarbrae

A man was sent to hospital in critical condition on Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in the southwest Calgary community of Cedarbrae.

Police say a man in his 60s was crossing at the intersection of Cedarwood Road and Oakfield Drive S.W. at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Officials say the man was in an unmarked crosswalk when a dark blue Jeep Liberty, driven by a man in his 20s was turning and struck the pedestrian.

The driver remained at the scene and was uninjured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

