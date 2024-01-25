Alberta charity seeks financial help for sick PTSD therapy horse

An Alberta charity is hoping for financial support to help heal a therapy horse that works to support people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Can Praxis is an equine therapy provider, based in central Alberta near Rocky Mountain House, which assists veterans and firstresponders in overcoming PTSD.

The organization says one of its therapy horses, Regent, is currently at Moore Equine Veterinary Services in Calgary suffering from impaction colic.

A GoFundMe page has been created in an effort to help cover Regent's medical and veterinary costs, which are approaching $8,000, according to Can Praxis founder Steve Critchley.

"Regent is a purebred Canadian, Canada’s national horse, that has helped hundreds of our men and women in uniform that have been diagnosed with PTSD and their kids as well," explained a Wednesday news release.

"Many participants state Regent has saved their lives and relationships."

To donate to help Regent, you can visit GoFundMe.com.

As of Thursday morning, more than $4,000 had been raised.