Alberta Children’s Hospital pivots amid capacity woes; schools also feel strain
The Alberta Children’s Hospital is at full capacity and making changes to deal with an overwhelming number of sick kids with respiratory illnesses.
On Sunday, families faced wait times of more than four hours to clear triage and, in some cases, up to 17 hours to see a doctor.
“We’re working very hard to reduce those wait times as much as we can and we really do appreciate how stressful it is,” said Margaret Fullerton, senior operating officer at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, during a media availability over Zoom.
Fullerton says the hospital is increasing capacity by opening spaces in other parts of the facility, including adding an extra bed to private rooms and fast-tracking some less serious patients so they can go home.
She says the hospital could also send teenagers to adult hospitals if needed. One already was over the weekend.
“We would only consider it when we get to a very challenging stage in, for instance in our ICU, that we would transfer a patient to an adult site and that right now, that is strictly on a case-by-case basis,” she said.
The children’s hospital is also dealing with staffing shortages as its workers get sick, so Fullerton said they are asking for all hands on deck and for staff to pick up extra shifts.
It comes before peak flu season hits and Canada has already declared a flu epidemic.
“It certainly looks like we’re approaching a peak and this is certainly a little earlier than we typically see an Influenza season peak,” said Dr. Karla Gustafson, medical officer of health for the Calgary Zone.
NDP health critic David Shepherd is calling on the premier, health minister and new chief medical officer to address the current health crisis.
“We are here to advocate for real solutions to end the chaos in our hospitals, to promote science that will help reduce the spread of illness and to ensure Alberta’s children can get the care and the medicine they need,” Shepherd said at a press conference Tuesday morning.
Alberta schools are also dealing with a spike in outbreaks and significant student and staff absences.
On Tuesday, Edmonton Public Schools held a special board meeting to discuss those issues.
It decided to ask for a meeting with the province’s chief medical officer, as well as the ministers of health and education, to get advice and clarify whether it can require masks when a school has a respiratory illness outbreak.
Meanwhile, the Calgary Catholic School District has temporarily moved two classrooms to online learning “due to higher absenteeism and operational challenges.”
“Our focus remains on supporting our students’ in-person educational experience. We will continue to review our response strategy and daily health practices to support this priority and keep everyone as safe as possible in our schools and workplaces,” the school board said in a statement.
The Calgary Board of Education is also considering moving some classes and even grades to online learning as it struggles to fill absent teaching positions.
“We did anticipate an increase in pressures, and have hired hundreds of additional substitute teachers and support staff to our roster. However, we are still finding it challenging to fill all requests,” CBE said in a statement.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to become the country's second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was 'unlikely' that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a 'Russian-made' missile.
LIVE NOW | Fresh leak springs ahead of NASA moon rocket kaunch
A fresh leak sprouted as NASA fuelled its new moon rocket Tuesday for a middle-of-the-night launch, its third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years.
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
Canadians back tax on housing inequity: poll
A new survey shows that the majority of Canadian residents would support a modest price on housing inequity, with many calling for a surtax on homes valued over $1 million – comprising 10 per cent of the country’s housing market.
Poland's foreign ministry says missile that killed 2 was Russian-made, president displays caution
Poland's foreign ministry says that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that would mark the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country. Polish President Andrzej Duda was more cautious, telling reporters that officials did not know for sure who fired the missile and that it was 'most probably' Russian-made.
Pediatric hospitalizations up in latest influenza epidemic
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada's latest FluWatch report, the country has entered an influenza epidemic. Children are being particularly hard-hit.
Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it has caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
Half of Quebec nursing students fail September licensing exam, probe launched
Fifty-one per cent of nursing students in Quebec who took the September licensing exam failed to get the minimum passing grade — 55 per cent.
Edmonton
-
Stollery hits capacity during 'unprecedented' surge in respiratory illnesses
The Stollery Children's Hospital is at capacity, and with the current deluge of respiratory illness expected to last months, medical experts are offering advice on how to keep kids healthy and when to seek medical help.
-
EPSB asks province for thresholds for in-school masking, claiming enforcement difficulty without government support
The trustees of Edmonton's public school division want a meeting with Alberta's new top doctor and clarity on when it is appropriate to resurrect health measures brought in during the pandemic, such as mask mandates.
-
Vancouver
-
Fewer meals out, more unhealthy choices: A poll looks at how inflation is impacting eating habits in B.C.
Cutting back on dining out, limiting trips to the coffee shop and choosing cheaper, less healthy options are some of the ways a new survey finds that British Columbians are changing their eating habits amid rising food costs.
-
Vancouver trustees sound alarm over plan to reinstate School Liaison Officer program
Ahead of a Vancouver School Board meeting where a proposal to bring police officers back into the city's schools is expected to be on the agenda, trustees who oppose the move are speaking out – and urging the public to do the same.
-
Board increases Pitt Lake property assessment more than $200K after appeal that sought reduction
Users of a recreational property in the Lower Mainland who argued that the land's 2021 assessed value was too high have had that assessment nearly doubled by the Property Assessment Appeal Board.
Atlantic
-
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement to conclude a class-action lawsuit that alleged Roman Catholic clergy with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth had sexually abused children for decades.
-
CBRM mayor back on the job after receiving threats over Santa parade route change
Twenty-four hours after receiving threats, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall was back on the job Tuesday.
-
Wintry mix expected in the Maritimes Wednesday; snowfall warnings for New Brunswick
An autumn mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain will impact the Maritimes Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Anniversary of Vancouver Island's floods of the century arrives
Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of the atmospheric river that tore chunks from the Malahat Highway, stranding many motorists, and prompting repairs that won't be finished until next spring.
-
Langford couple still rebuilding after massive damage to home during last year's floods
One year ago, Jeff and Cheryl Morrow were enjoying an evening at home when they heard a disturbing noise in the their backyard. When the couple came out of the house to investigate, they found that their backyard was gone. It had slid into Millstream Creek.
-
Murder trial for men who escaped Vancouver Island prison adjourned after accused suffers back injury
The second day of trial for two inmates accused of killing a man after they escaped from a minimum-security prison near Victoria was adjourned before it began Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman in final stages of MAiD application after nearly a decade-long search for housing
A disabled 32-year-old woman says she is in the final stages of requesting a medically-assisted death after seven futile years of applying for affordable housing in Toronto.
-
At least two suspects sought after Parkdale shooting left one person dead, three others injured
Toronto police are searching for at least two suspects after a shooting in a Parkdale highrise that left one person dead and three others injured on Tuesday.
-
When will more children's pain medications arrive in Ontario? Pharmacy expert says it’s hard to predict
Canada is set to receive a foreign supply of children’s pain medications, but Ontario’s Pharmacists Association says it's difficult to predict when the shipment will arrive or if it will keep shelves stocked.
Montreal
-
Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places
In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.
-
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | First snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday
After a stretch of above-average temperatures to kick off the month of November, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snow of the season.
Ottawa
-
Flu season has arrived in Ottawa
Flu season is here and it's earlier and tougher than normal, according to Ottawa Public Health.
-
First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa on Wednesday
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, calling for 5 cm of snow on Wednesday.
-
Restaurants feeling the crunch of lettuce shortage
A lettuce shortage is forcing restaurants to make the tough decision between upping their prices or pulling the leafy green from their menu.
Kitchener
-
Three people sent to hospital following reports of a stabbing in Kitchener
A heavy police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood following, what police said were, reports of a stabbing.
-
'I just worry for the little ones': Local family deals with 2 kids sick with RSV
The rise in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children is putting a strain on hospitals across the country including in Waterloo Region.
-
Conestoga College international students speak out over high fees
International students at Conestoga College are speaking out about rising tuition fees and joining others across the province calling on the Ontario government for some relief.
Saskatoon
-
City releases cost estimates of downtown entertainment district sites
Saskatoon city council will vote on the location of the proposed downtown entertainment district on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Woman alleging abuse at Saskatoon Christian school finds home vandalized, on fire
A woman alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon Christian school says she found her home vandalized and on fire last week.
-
Saskatoon police lay further charges against Dawn Walker
A Saskatoon woman who has been charged after faking her death and that of her son is facing further charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
-
Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders
There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.
-
New Sault Ste. Marie council sworn in
Sault Ste. Marie’s new mayor and four new councillors, along with the rest of city council, took their respective oaths of office Tuesday night.
Winnipeg
-
More private health-care options, crime prevention take centre stage in Manitoba's throne speech
Premier Heather Stefanson has outlined her blueprint for Manitoba in the coming year, with plans to explore private health-care services, spend billions of dollars for hospitals, and financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to become the country's second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
-
Tenants in two Winnipeg apartments complain of no heat and mould
From no heat to mould, tenants of two Winnipeg apartment buildings are speaking out about their living conditions.
Regina
-
SHA recommends vaccines as influenza cases rise in Sask.
Influenza cases are quickly rising in Saskatchewan with the majority of the increase being seen in children and young adults.
-
'No plans' by Saskatchewan government to loosen licence requirements for truckers
The Saskatchewan government is seeking to reassure the families of those killed or injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that it will not be loosening rules for truck driving licences.
-
Woman alleging abuse at Saskatoon Christian school finds home vandalized, on fire
A woman alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon Christian school says she found her home vandalized and on fire last week.