Charges laid in violent Calgary kidnapping that saw victim restrained, assaulted

Calgary police have laid charges in a horrific and violent kidnapping last month.

Officers became aware of the incident on May 9 after the victim showed up at a local hospital with injuries he allegedly got after being held against his will.

Police say the victim went to a hotel room at Calgary's Emerald Hotel and Suites on Sunridge Boulevard N.W. at 1 a.m. on May 6 to meet a woman he knew.

When he arrived, he was met by the woman as well as a man he knew, and was subsequently held in the hotel room against his will.

"It is alleged he was robbed of his belongings, physically restrained and assaulted several times," police said in Wednesday a news release.

After several hours being held in the hotel room, police allege the victim was then forced into a vehicle and taken to a home in the 5000 block of Centre Street N, where he was restrained, threatened and assaulted for several days.

Eventually, the victim was taken back to the Emerald Hotel & Suites on May 9.

He was able to escape and get to a nearby hospital where he reported the kidnapping to police.

Police believe the incident was drug-related.

Officers took several people into custody from the hotel.

They also searched the hotel room, home and vehicles believed to be connected to the kidnapping, seizing the following:A handgun;

A revolver;

An SKS rifle;

A staple gun;

A mini blow torch;

A homemade taser; and,

Several rounds of ammunition.

Weapons seized by Calgary police while investigating a May kidnapping. (Calgary Police Service handout) Samantha Lawrence, 30, Thorren John Aldrich, 36, and Kaitlyn Marlene Elliott, 29, all of Calgary, have been charged with dozens of offences, including kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm and robbery.

Aldrich is scheduled to appear in court on June 26, followed by Elliott on July 4 and Lawrence on July 19.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.