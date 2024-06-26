Dawgs take down Gulls at Seaman Stadium, defeating Sylvan Lake 10-4

The Dawgs returned to Seaman Stadium Tuesday and kept their latest hot streak alive, defeating the Sylvan Lake Gulls 10-4.

The victory improved the Dawgs’ record to 18-2, while Sylvan Lake dropped to 16-6.

Brendan Luther scored twice and drove in two more runs to lead the Dawgs alongside Tucker Zdunich who homered and drove in four. Nash Crowell homered and drove in two, and Logan Grant added a solo blast.

Chase Tucker struck out two and blanked the Gulls early, while Seth Thompson blanked them late, while striking out three.

Next up for the Dawgs is a Wednesday night showdown in Lethbridge against the Bulls, the only WCBL team to defeat them this season.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 at Spitz Stadium.

The Dawgs return home to take on the Medicine Hat Mavericks Friday night at Seaman Stadium.