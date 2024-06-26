WestJet to start cancelling flights as early as Thursday as mechanics prepare for possible job action
WestJet says it may start cancelling flights on Thursday as the airline faces a possible strike by its mechanics the day after.
The airline says the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association has issued a strike notice that could mean a work stoppage as early as 5:30 p.m. (MT) on Friday.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The notice comes after the union called off its strike plans last week and returned to the negotiating table.
The airline issued a lockout notice in response to the possible strike.
Early Wednesday afternoon, WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said that barring a last-minute resolution, the airline could begin to cancel flights as early as Thursday..
"First cancellations can be expected for tomorrow," he said.
"(WestJet) guests should call the airline to check for their flight."
He said they were still working through the plan, but the initial number of cancellations would likely be "a double-digit number, that will grow as we approach the strike deadline Friday."
He added that the airline would be able to maintain a number of flights in the event of a strike, serving international and continental routes. The most likely impacted routes would be domestic and Caribbean routes, and others within the North American corridor.
The airline cancelled dozens of flights last week before contract talks resumed.
Von Hoensbroech praised the airline's mechanics, but maintained that they are the best-paid in the industry and have been presented with an offer that would see salaries increase 22 per cent over four years.
"We want a deal with our mechanics," he said. "They do tremendus job -- and we pay them well. We have given them an industry-leading offer."
He said the average salary for a WestJet mechanic was currently around $109,000, with the top ones earning between $150,000 and $170,000 a year.
The new offer would make the mechanics the best-paid "by far" in the country, he added, "but they don't seem to like that.
"They said they want an industry-changing contract and not an industry-leading contract and that's obviously divorced from reality.," he said. "We would never sacrifice our future in order to avoid short-term pain."
"Right now, I don't see what a resolution could look like, unless the union becomes reasonable," he added. "We have put out our offer and it's very strong, We are ready to sit down with the union and to do anything that's reasonable -- and we are generous -- we have a great track record of coming up with reasonable agreements with our union partners, but this union is different."
He said the mechanics are being represented by a U.S. union trying to make inroads into Canada at the expense of 250,000 Canadians planning to travel on WestJet this weekend.
"They deliberately chose this weekend to create maximum damage," he said.
Union members voted overwhelmingly to reject a tentative deal earlier this month and have voiced opposition to WestJet's request for arbitration.
With files from The Canadian Press
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Test water flowing through repaired Calgary pipe, full service days away
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
BREAKING Canadian businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach is facing eight new charges after police say they've identified additional victims as part of an investigation into historical sexual assault allegations.
Lawyers looking for thousands of families owed money by Veterans Affairs
The suit was launched after the Office of the Veterans Ombud found the government had been improperly calculating the disability benefits and pensions of its clients starting in 2003.
WATCH LIVE WestJet to start cancelling flights as early as Thursday as mechanics prepare for possible job action
WestJet says it may start cancelling flights on Thursday as the airline faces a possible strike by its mechanics the day after.
Canada's youngest athlete at the Paris 2024 Olympics could be a 14-year-old skateboarder
Fay De Fazio Ebert, only 14 years old, was one of four athletes named to Canada's Olympic skateboarding group, as Canada Skateboard and the Canadian Olympic Committee revealed their choices on Wednesday.
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Are car dealership employees linked to auto thefts in Canada? CTV News investigates
Data from Statistics Canada suggests that a vehicle is stolen every five minutes in the country. Now, police are investigating whether there's a connection between when and where a vehicle was last serviced, and the date it was stolen, they revealed to CTV National News.
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
He flipped off a trooper and got charged. Now Vermont is on the hook for US$175,000
Vermont has agreed to pay US$175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating at 82 Avenue apartment building
Police taped off the entrance to an apartment building east of Whyte Avenue early Wednesday morning.
-
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for unprovoked attack with machete in Alberta: RCMP
Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for an unprovoked machete attack in eastern Alberta.
-
2 of the water features at the Alberta legislature grounds set to reopen on Canada Day
Albertans will once again be able to enjoy some of the water features at the legislature grounds this summer.
Lethbridge
-
Dawgs take down Gulls at Seaman Stadium, defeating Sylvan Lake 10-4
The Dawgs returned to Seaman Stadium Tuesday and kept their latest hot streak alive, defeating the Sylvan Lake Gulls 10-4.
-
Coutts murder-conspiracy trial to see more video of accused talking with police
The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., is expected to hear more from one of the accused in a video statement he gave to police.
-
Lethbridge College to be redesignated as polytechnic institution
Lethbridge College will soon become Alberta's latest polytechnic.
Vancouver
-
Child drowns after tube flips over in lake near Cranbrook, B.C.
An 11-year-old boy died after drowning in a lake in southeastern B.C. last weekend, according to authorities.
-
Video of suspect in synagogue arson released by Vancouver police
Vancouver police have released video of a suspect they believe set fire to the entrance of a synagogue last month.
-
439 catalytic converters seized from single suspect: Burnaby RCMP
Mounties searched four properties and seized 439 catalytic converters from a B.C. man who was allegedly buying the stolen parts and shipping them across the border.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. coroner says 11 people died of heat injuries in 2023, urges residents to prepare
Eleven people died from suspected heat-related injuries in British Columbia last year, according to the latest data from the provincial coroners service, which is urging residents to prepare for more unusually high temperatures this summer.
-
Meet the centenarians: Canada's oldest age group is also its fastest-growing
Vi Roden said she reads an average of 50 books a year, attends history lectures at her local seniors centre, and does yoga twice a week.
-
Critically endangered Vancouver Island marmots released into the wild
Volunteers carried cages containing very rare furry creatures up Mount Washington on Monday as part of the mission to save Canada’s most endangered mammal.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man accused of driving drunk, killing scooter rider released from jail
A man accused of killing a man on an electric scooter while driving drunk has been released from jail.
-
'The federal government can't interfere': Sask. will not comply with federal clean electricity regulations
The Government of Saskatchewan announced that it will not comply with the incoming federal clean electricity regulations.
-
'Scenic route' into Sask. national park closed due to road damage
Drivers looking to take the “scenic route” into the Prince Albert National Park will need to take a detour for now.
Regina
-
Walk of Fame inductee Tatiana Maslany celebrated in 'Hometown Stars' event
Award winning actor Tatiana Maslany unveiled her "Hometown Star" in an event in Regina on Wednesday, courtesy of Canada's Walk of Fame.
-
Sask. premier's approval rating similar to last quarter: Angus Reid poll
Despite some recent controversies, Premier Scott Moe’s approval rating remains similar to the last quarter, according to a new Angus Reid poll.
-
Revival for Regina baseball stadium proposal possible
A motion headed before Regina city council could bring the possibility of a new baseball facility in Regina back up to the plate.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach is facing eight new charges after police say they've identified additional victims as part of an investigation into historical sexual assault allegations.
-
'Disturbing incident': Toronto police identify suspect who allegedly concealed dead body in Riverside apartment
Toronto police say a convicted sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant befriended a 'vulnerable individual' and concealed their dead body in a Riverside apartment last month.
-
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Montreal
-
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
-
After teen's death on e-scooter, Montreal councillor reiterates street should be safer
Montreal's Bordeaux-Cartierville city councillor Effie Giannou is calling once again for Lachapelle Street to be made safer after a 14 year-old boy riding an electric scooter was fatally hit by a car on Monday evening.
-
Montreal peregrine falcon chicks take first flights into a world full of danger
This week, three falcon chicks named Hugo, Polo and Estebane started to spread their wings around the nest site on the 23rd floor of the Universite de Montreal tower, with hundreds of online viewers watching their every move.
Atlantic
-
Halifax icon who wore high heels with pride dies at 86
Harold Brenton Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
-
Teacher charged with sexually assaulting student: N.S. RCMP
A teacher from Tatamagouche Regional Academy in Nova Scotia is facing multiple charges of sexual offences against a student.
-
New $1 coin honouring author of Anne of Green Gables entering circulation
The Royal Canadian Mint has revealed a new $1 coin honouring one of Atlantic Canada’s most prolific authors on what would be her 150th birthday.
Winnipeg
-
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
-
No charges for driver in 2023 Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP and Crown prosecutors will not lay charges against the driver of a bus involved in a crash with a semi-truck in 2023.
-
Metis musician and TV host Ray St. Germain, dubbed 'Winnipeg's Elvis,' dies at 83
Ray St. Germain, the singer-songwriter and television personality nicknamed "Winnipeg's Elvis" for his uncanny vocal likeness to the king of rock 'n' roll, has died.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Train Yards placed in receivership over owner's unpaid $39 million loan
One of Ottawa's largest shopping centres has been placed in receivership over an outstanding $39 million loan by the owner of the property. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice appointed Grant Thornton Limited as receiver and manager of the assets of Ottawa Train Yards on Industrial Avenue.
-
Man facing charges for allegedly threatening Ottawa Coun. Plante, police say
An Ottawa man is facing charges of uttering threats and harassment after allegedly making threats towards Ottawa-Vanier Coun. Stephanie Plante.
-
Man injured in afternoon Rideau Street assault
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was injured following an assault at the intersection of Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
-
Sudbury, Ont., Crown takes over criminal prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour
In court on Wednesday, Sudbury Crown attorney Kara Vakiparta moved to take over what had been the private prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour on a charge of criminal negligence causing death related to a 2006 mining fatality.
-
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
Barrie
-
Suspects impersonating police officers make traffic stop in New Tecumseth
Provincial police in New Tecumseth are investigating and warning the public after a report of two men posing as officers who conducted a traffic stop.
-
Hearing held for Barrie police officer facing 2nd misconduct allegation
A high-ranking Barrie Police Service officer facing a second count of discreditable conduct made her first appearance in a virtual Police Services Act hearing Wednesday morning.
-
Barrie police seek suspects in break-in & theft from Anne Street business
Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing roughly $1,000 worth of items after breaking into a Barrie business.
Kitchener
-
Violent incidents on the rise in Waterloo Region public schools
ETFO is sounding the alarm over an increase in violent incidents at public elementary schools in Waterloo Region.
-
OPP release names in death investigation in Harrow
Essex County OPP have released the names of four family members in an ongoing death investigation in Harrow.
-
Automatic Ontario licence plate renewals start Canada Day
Ontario drivers in good standing won’t have to worry about renewing their licence plates starting Canada Day.
London
-
Educational charity director charged with fraud
Laura Pethick was hired as the executive director of Foundation for Education Perth Huron in July of 2021. Three years later, she’s accused of defrauding the charity of thousands of dollars.
-
LHSC projects significant deficit this fiscal year
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) said they are facing “significant budget pressures” in a statement released on Wednesday. With a deficit of $78.1 million last fiscal year, this year’s projections are estimated to run up to $150 million.
-
Rare weather event brings high winds, toppling trees and hydro wires
Cleanup is underway around the city after a storm blew through the region on Tuesday afternoon. The areas in London hit hardest were north east London and Old North.
Windsor
-
Weather alerts in effect for region
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Western Elgin County, and Eastern Lambton County. Windsor-Essex is under a rainfall warning.
-
E.C. Row Expressway ramp at Dougall Avenue closed after truck rollover
Windsor police have closed the E.C. Row Expressway westbound off ramp at Dougall Avenue.
-
OPP release names in death investigation in Harrow
Essex County OPP have released the names of four family members in an ongoing death investigation in Harrow.