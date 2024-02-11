Alberta Classical Academy transforms Currie Barracks building into charter school
The 70 year old Currie Barracks building in southwest Calgary has been transformed into a new charter school.
The Alberta Classical Academy held a ceremony Friday to open the new campus.
The school is tuition-free and is focused on liberal arts.
It serves 400 students from K to Grade 8, with plans to expand to Grade 12 over the next four years.
The Academy says it saw an overwhelming demand for enrollment after opening its first elementary school in Bridgeland in 2022 and already has a 1,200 person waitlist at the new campus.
Last year, the UCP allocated $117 million for the expansion of charter schools in Alberta, to create 2,000 more student spaces.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Police report possible shooting at Texas megachurch run by celebrity pastor Joel Osteen
Police in Texas said Sunday that they were responding to a possible shooting at the Houston megachurch run by prominent pastor Joel Osteen.
A plane carrying Canadian skydivers hits beach in southern Mexico, killing a man on the ground
A plane carrying four Canadian skydivers came down on a beach Sunday in southern Mexico, killing one man who was on the beach.
Western officials criticize Trump's NATO comments
Two European officials criticized Donald Trump on Sunday after comments the former U.S. president made about not protecting NATO allies who aren't paying enough from a potential Russian invasion.
'I got really angry': Ontario woman scares away car thieves at her home
When Maryam Ali saw a headlight on her car turn on in the middle of the night, she knew something wasn’t right — and rushed out to confront two car thieves, screaming at them.
Canada to send firefighting experts, equipment to Chile to help battle wildfires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will be sending firefighting experts and equipment to Chile as the country battles wildfires.
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin hospitalized with bladder issue, but 'retaining the functions' of office
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized Sunday following symptoms pointing to an 'emergent bladder issue,' the Pentagon says.
Child brought to CHEO after putting syringe in mouth at Ottawa park: paramedics
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms
A new book offers an unprecedented peek into Canadians' bedrooms.
Canada approaching irrelevance in Africa, experts warn
Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world's fastest-growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa means Ottawa is ceding ground to Russia and China.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
$70K in goods stolen from Alberta property: police
Lac La Biche RCMP are asking for public assistance to help identify a suspect after a break and enter at a summer property on the north side of Lac La Biche.
-
Hit-and-run crash disrupts Saturday LRT service in south Edmonton
Police are searching for the driver of a truck after a hit-and-run crash on Saturday evening.
-
Hoffman announces leadership bid, says federal carbon levy is 'dead'
Alberta's former deputy premier entered the province's NDP leadership Sunday with criticism of the federal carbon levy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Vancouver
-
One person in serious condition after East Van apartment fire
Paramedics took a person to hospital in serious condition after a fire broke out in an East Vancouver apartment building Sunday morning.
-
Large diesel spill in downtown Vancouver closes street, evacuates grocery store
Firefighters are at the scene of a diesel leak in a downtown Vancouver parkade.
-
How one locally owned business in B.C. is practising 'bad capitalism'
Dropping a token into a mason jar on the checkout counter at a pair of B.C. bookstores is a small gesture that has a big impact, according to the owner, who explains that it's just one of the ways the business has embraced "bad capitalism."
Atlantic
-
Local state of emergency in Cape Breton ends
The state of local emergency in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has come to an end after the area saw historic amounts of snowfall last weekend.
-
Charlottetown and federal government compromise for $10 million in housing spending
After months of back and fourth, Charlottetown and the federal government have come to a $10 million deal intended to increase housing builds in the city.
-
Man charged after threatening and shooting at two people in Torbrook: N.S. RCMP
A man is facing multiple firearm related offences after shots were fired at a residence in Torbrook, N.S., Saturday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect vehicle in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run located, RCMP say
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run collision in Courtenay.
-
Suspicious fire destroys thrift store near Duncan, B.C.
Mounties in Duncan are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a commercial building in the area Saturday morning.
-
Vancouver Island missing person was last seen more than a month ago, RCMP say
Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking the public for help finding a person who was last seen more than a month ago.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hamilton police investigating death of man allegedly murdered by his son in Stoney Creek, Ont.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man who was allegedly murdered by his son on Saturday night, Hamilton police say.
-
Leafs offered in-person hearing for cross-check after empty-netter against Senators
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa Senator’s Ridly Greig Saturday night.
-
'I got really angry': Ontario woman scares away car thieves at her home
When Maryam Ali saw a headlight on her car turn on in the middle of the night, she knew something wasn’t right — and rushed out to confront two car thieves, screaming at them.
Montreal
-
After decades of cheap rent, some Montreal artists being priced out of their studios
Montreal, which was named a UNESCO city of design in 2006, has long been known as a haven for artists, thanks to its vibrant culture scene and rock-bottom rents. But as rents rise and former industrial neighbourhoods are redeveloped, some artists are being priced out or evicted as the community searches for creative solutions.
-
Here are the Quebec regions that broke temperature records on Feb. 10
The warm temperatures in Quebec broke multiple records across the province, including in Montreal whose previous high mark was set more than 20 years ago.
-
Quebec Winter Carnival closes Palais de Bonhomme due to warm weather
The Carnaval de Quebec's Palais de Bonhomme was closed prematurely on Sunday for safety reasons and will only be viewable from outside of the structure.
Ottawa
-
Child brought to CHEO after putting syringe in mouth at Ottawa park: paramedics
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
-
Leafs offered in-person hearing for cross-check after empty-netter against Senators
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa Senator’s Ridly Greig Saturday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 2 missing after house fire in Bowman, Que.
Two people are unaccounted for after a house fire in the town of Bowman, Que. on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Immersive augmented reality initiative revives Guelph's rich Black heritage
This Black History Month, a new project in Guelph is harnessing technology to illuminate the city’s vibrant Black history
-
Kitchener roundabout re-opened following collision investigation
At around 10:55 a.m. Sunday, emergency services responded to the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener for reports of a two-vehicle collision.
-
Guelph Humane Society launches special Valentine's Day campaign for shelter animals
The Guelph Humane Society (GHS) is gearing up to spread some love to the animals in their care this Valentine’s Day.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating early morning homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide.
-
-
Sask. Chief Coroner reflects on decades of public service
Saskatchewan’s Chief Coroner Clive Weighill is set to retire at the end of this month, after decades of public service.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
-
Elliot Lake man accused of assault, breaching bail
Following a reported assault on Friday on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake provincial police have arrested a 38-year-old local man.
-
Conservatives elect new federal candidate for Nipissing–Timiskaming
Conservative Party of Canada members in Nipissing–Timiskaming have selected a fresh face to lead them in the next federal election.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect in custody following five suspicious deaths in southern Manitoba
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating five suspicious deaths at three locations in in southern Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg apartment building fire sends five to hospital
Five people were taken to hospital on Sunday morning following an apartment fire in Winnipeg’s West End.
-
Armed and barricaded incident results in three Winnipeg officers being shot
Three officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were shot on Saturday during an armed and barricaded incident in the North End.
Regina
-
Security footage shows arson attempt at Regina church
Surveillance footage shows a suspect attempting to burn down a church in downtown Regina earlier this week.
-
Sask. author uses love of role playing games in first published novel
Saskatchewan author Victoria Koops has drawn on her love of tabletop role playing games for her debut novel "Who We Are In Real Life."
-
Regina business specializing in Filipino food opens second location due to demand
A Regina business specializing in Filipino food has opened a second location due to increased demand.