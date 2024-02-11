Alberta Classical Academy transforms Currie Barracks building into charter school

The 70 year old Currie Barracks building in southwest Calgary has been transformed into a new charter school.

The Alberta Classical Academy held a ceremony Friday to open the new campus.

The school is tuition-free and is focused on liberal arts.

It serves 400 students from K to Grade 8, with plans to expand to Grade 12 over the next four years.

The Academy says it saw an overwhelming demand for enrollment after opening its first elementary school in Bridgeland in 2022 and already has a 1,200 person waitlist at the new campus.

Last year, the UCP allocated $117 million for the expansion of charter schools in Alberta, to create 2,000 more student spaces.