Alberta expected to announce additional restaurant restrictions following emergency cabinet meeting
Jason Kenney's government is expected to announce new restrictions for Alberta restaurants that don't require proof of vaccination, according to a source familiar with the plans.
The rules, which are expected to be announced Wednesday evening, come after an emergency cabinet meeting held Wednesday morning.
Under the new restrictions, which are expected to go into effect Friday, restaurants in Alberta that don't require vaccination proof would be limited to offering patio or curbside service.
The province is also expected to continue its previously announced rules that prevent the service of alcohol in establishments after 10 p.m.
The government has scheduled a media availability for 6 p.m. Wednesday where it will "provide an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health." Premier Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are slated to participate.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as details emerge.
Calgary Top Stories
With gains across the country, the PPC could be a 'potential spoiler' in the election: Nanos
Since the start of the federal election, the People's Party of Canada has seen its support steadily increase across the country, leading pollster Nik Nanos to suggest that it could become a spoiler for the other parties.
Mounting pressure on Alberta premier as doctors and experts call for his resignation
The calls from doctors and political experts for the premier to step down are growing louder following Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw's admission that lifting pandemic restrictions for the summer was a mistake.
TRUTH TRACKER | Could the Conservatives' tax credit help create more child-care spaces?
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s says his proposed child care tax credit would inject more money into the system, prompting the creation of sorely needed child care spaces across the country. But experts say his claims focus on the demand side of the equation, with unclear effects on supply.
Federal Election 2021: 27 ridings to watch and why they're important
CTVNews.ca has compiled profiles of 27 of the more compelling races in what could be a nail-biter of a federal election on Sept. 20. There are some that garner notable interest because of the implications they may have for the region, the broader momentum a party is picking up, or because of the big names on the ballot.
Two NDP candidates resign after social media posts cause backlash
Two NDP candidates have resigned after comments on social media caused backlash. The party confirmed that Dan Osborne, the candidate for the Nova Scotia riding of Cumberland-Colchester, and Sidney Coles, the candidate for Toronto-St. Paul's, ended their campaigns.
UPDATED | Despite past letdowns, we're 'not your dad's Conservative party,' O'Toole pitches to new voters
Back on the road with five days left to pitch his party to Canadians as the best placed to govern, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole took a new tack on Wednesday, appealing directly to voters who may not have considered voting Conservative before.
Where Canadians can travel abroad during COVID-19
While the Government of Canada is still advising against all non-essential travel, there is a growing list of countries accepting Canadian travellers.
Homicide team now investigating Langley, B.C., teacher's disappearance
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now involved in the case of missing Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi Onotera, authorities revealed Wednesday.
'Do Not Touch My Clothes': Afghans call out Taliban dress codes by posing in traditional attire
Afghans in Canada and around the world are posing in colourful traditional dresses online to hit back against the Taliban's new clothing requirements for women in schools.
Edmonton
'Scary': What it's like being treated in Alberta's ICUs overrun by COVID-19
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, health-care workers are being stretched thin to tend to patients in the ICUs.
Workers still needed in several Alberta ridings for federal Election Day
Elections Canada still needs to recruit poll workers for a number of voting districts in Alberta ahead of election day on Sept. 20.
Vancouver
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. man convicted of murdering family of 6 at campground denied parole
A B.C. man convicted in the mass murder of a family on a camping trip has been denied parole.
Police want to speak to woman with stroller who narrowly escaped Yaletown collision
Investigators are looking for a woman who was nearly hit by an out-of-control driver while pushing a stroller in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood last week.
Vancouver Island
COVID-19 death toll reaches 6 at Victoria care home
Two more people have died of COVID-19 at a Victoria-area care home where an outbreak of the disease has now left six residents dead.
-
Victoria, Esquimalt mayors denounce recent violence against police, 'revolving doors' of justice system
The mayors of Victoria and Esquimalt, who are also co-chairs of the local police board, are expressing their concerns following recent violent incidents in the community.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Vancouver Island COVID-19 cases: B.C. health ministry to provide update
British Columbia’s health ministry will provide an update Wednesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Atlantic
'We have a solution to the pandemic' Higgs tells unvaccinated; N.B. reports 63 new cases to set single-day high
As New Brunswick reported a one-day high of 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the province announced that it will require proof of vaccination starting next week to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
-
Nova Scotia reports six cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 159
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 20 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 159.
-
New Brunswick report on youth suicide points to shortage of mental health specialists
A new report on youth suicide prevention and mental health services in New Brunswick calls for the appointment of a minister for children and youth.
Toronto
'I could not believe what happened,' Niagara, Ont. cop who shot fellow officer tells court
A Niagara police officer who shot and wounded a fellow cop says the incident was so unusual he feared nobody would believe what happened.
-
Ontario reports just under 600 new COVID-19 cases, seven-day average drops slightly
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.
-
North York school evacuated following bomb threat
A school in North York has been evacuated and all students have been dismissed for the day after a bomb threat was called in Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
Ottawa police investigating a stabbing near Ottawa high school
Ottawa police responded to a stabbing in the 2500 block of Alta Vista Drive at 1:30 p.m.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared in two Ottawa schools so far
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two COVID-19 outbreaks in local schools so far this school year.
-
Kingston customer returns rented movie nine years late and incurs $2,700 in late fees
A video rental store in Kingston had a movie returned nine years late racking up more than $2,700 in late fees, which were waived because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
The vaccine passport grace period is now over in Quebec
The grace period for presenting a proof of vaccination in certain non-essential places such as bars and restaurants is now over in Quebec.
-
Montreal baseball coach charged with sexual assault
Police say Robert Litvack, 41, was charged on Aug. 3 with sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching stemming from events that allegedly took place between late 2020 and early 2021.
-
Shooting in Saint-Michel leaves one person injured
Police first announced the shooting at 4 p.m. and said officers had responded to the corner of 9ieme Ave. and Emile Journault.
Kitchener
Waterloo Region reports one COVID-19 death, 27 new cases
The Region of Waterloo reported one COVID-19-related death and 27 new cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations declined.
-
Cambridge restaurant pleads guilty to charges under Ontario's Liquor Licence Act in fatal crash
St. Louis Bar and Grill has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Ontario Liquor Licence Act in connection to a fatal crash in 2019.
-
Waterloo Region school boards confirm more than a dozen COVID-19 cases
One week into the new school year, multiple student cohorts are isolating at home after Waterloo Region’s public and catholic school boards confirmed more than a dozen COVID-19 cases.
Northern Ontario
Several Manitoulin Secondary students injured; teen charged with assault, weapons offences
Several students at Manitoulin Second School were injured Tuesday afternoon and a 16-year-old is facing charges, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesda
-
Sudbury police searching for attempted murder suspect
Greater Sudbury Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for attempted murder.
-
Winnipeg
Immunocompromised people in Manitoba, those looking to travel can get third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Manitobans with certain conditions that leave them immunocompromised will be able to receive a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, along with those who are looking to travel.
-
2 deaths, 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Wednesday
Manitoba health officials identified 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with two deaths.
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for suspect in sexual assault of teen girl
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in the sexual assault of a teenage girl.
Regina
-
Fully vaccinated Sask. senior fights for life, arthritis drug thought to have reduced COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
A fully-vaccinated Saskatoon senior is fighting for her life after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Full vax, half vax or no vax: What fans need to know before the first Rider game with COVID-19 vaccine verification
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced further details on how the club's first game with a COVID-19 vaccination verification program will work for fans coming to Mosaic Stadium this Friday.
Saskatoon
-
-
Saskatoon murder trial witness says Sheree Fertuck sought divorce, wanted part of accused’s pension
Court got a closer look at the financial disagreements between Greg and Sheree Fertuck.