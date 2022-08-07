Alberta families honour memory of fallen soldiers to commemorate National Peacekeepers' Day

Albertans gathered in Peacekeeper's Park on Sunday to honour the sacrifices of military members in the province. Albertans gathered in Peacekeeper's Park on Sunday to honour the sacrifices of military members in the province.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina