Senior charged in connection with 2 sexual assaults in northeast Calgary

    Calgary police have charged a senior in connection with a pair of unrelated sexual assaults in the city's northeast.

    According to police, a man groped a woman while on a city bus in the community of Martindale on July 11.

    Police say a man touched a woman in a non-consensual manner while waiting for a city bus at Rundle CTrain Station on Oct. 10.

    Ghulam Karami, 72, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

    Anybody with information about these incidents or other such incidents is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

