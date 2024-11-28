Good Samaritan killed in tragic accident while helping stranded Calgary driver

Calgary police say a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another motorist was killed in an accident on Wednesday night.

The driver of a Toyota Prius pulled over on northbound Crowchild Trail near Fifth Avenue at 8 p.m. to help someone whose vehicle had broken down in the right lane.

As the Toyota driver exited his vehicle, it began to roll backwards.

"The man attempted to stop the Toyota from rolling and became pinned underneath the vehicle," police said in a news release.

Though a number of bystanders rushed to help, the Toyota driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A young boy was with the victim but was uninjured.

Police don’t believe anyone involved in the incident was impaired.

Staff Sgt. Andy Woodward of the Calgary Police Service traffic section says their hearts go out to the families and witnesses impacted by the accident.

"As is standard with serious-injury and fatal collisions, support services are available to those who may need assistance in coping with life-altering circumstances," she said.

"We are grateful to those who stopped to help and offer assistance and encourage motorists and pedestrians to exercise safety at all times."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.