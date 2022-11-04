Alberta farmers had a good year in the field, but the cost of doing business is rising

It's been a good harvest for some Alberta farmers, but producers say higher costs could end up being passed down to grocery bills. It's been a good harvest for some Alberta farmers, but producers say higher costs could end up being passed down to grocery bills.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina