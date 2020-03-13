CALGARY -- While authorities stress there is no current shortage for critical medical supplies like masks and hand sanitizer, they are aware of reports that items are being taken from Alberta Health Services.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, AHS confirmed there have been "instances where supplies have been removed without authorization."

"AHS has stressed to all staff the responsible use of supplies such as N95 masks and hand sanitizer are for clinical applications and patient treatment purposes only," AHS wrote in the statement.

"We carefully monitor and assess supply levels on a daily basis and are implementing inventory access and control measures at all sites to ensure a sustainable supply across the province."

As of March 12, 4,265 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the province of Alberta. 23 cases of the illness have been discovered from those tests but more are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.