Alberta Health Services issues alert over tuberculosis exposure
AHS officials have sent letters to 200 Calgarians about a potential tuberculosis exposure. (File)
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 3:29PM MDT
Health officials are notifying 200 people in the City of Calgary about a potential exposure to tuberculosis, a potentially fatal disease.
A letter has been sent out to those individuals who have been affected by the advisory.
This is a developing story and more details are expected to come in.