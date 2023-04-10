Alberta Health Services launches new 'Pediatric Rehabilitation Line'

Alberta Health Services says its new Pediatric Rehabilitation Line will put parents and other caregivers in touch with professionals who can help with child development concerns.

The provincial health authority initiative, announced Monday, can be reached by calling Health Link at 811.

Callers can also be connected through the existing Rehabilitation Advice Line at 1-833-379-0563.

Advice offered to Albertans by occupational therapists or "appropriate allied health professionals" on the other end is free.

AHS says caller concerns might include:

Movement and play;

Talk or listening;

Self-care;

Emotion management;

Eating or swallowing; and

Hearing.

Callers can also be directed to additional services and supports through the line.

"Alberta Health Services is taking action focused on improving patient flow and providing more care options to Albertans," said Health Minister Jason Copping in a release.

"It's about getting the right care to Albertans where and when they need it."

"This new line is another innovative way that AHS is bringing more care options to more Albertans, reducing pressures on the health care system," said Mauro Chies, AHS president and CEO.

"The Pediatric Rehabilitation Line not only links that caller to immediate and appropriate care information, it provides parents and guardians with peace of mind when they are able to speak directly with a professional about concerns related to their children."

According to AHS, the new Pediatric Rehabilitation Line "was enabled in part through an Alberta Health grant to enhance pediatric rehabilitation services for children and youth."