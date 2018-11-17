Service Alberta has unveiled a new way for Albertans to support their favourite hockey teams by purchasing vanity licence plates emblazoned with their team’s logos, slogans and colours.

Money from the sales of the licence plates will also go towards supporting the Calgary Flames Foundation and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

“We’re pleased to give them a way to not only express their loyalty to their favourite NHL team on their vehicles, but also give back to their communities,” said Service Alberta Minister Brian Malkinson in a release.

Starting on November 19, Albertans will be able to purchase the licence plates from any registry agent for a one-time cost of $75 plus fees. $20 from the cost goes back to the government to cover production and shipping while the rest of the money goes to support the team’s charitable foundations.

After they are ordered, the plates are mailed out to their owners and they are responsible for any registration fees should their decide to register it to a vehicle.

Mona Amiri grew up in Calgary and has been a Flames fan all her life.

“It’s just something to do in the city. Everybody coming in and gathering around.”

She says she never misses a chance to buy some Flames merchandise for her nephew to impress him with the C of Red.

“He has to wear it every single game and just make him grow up with it.”

Amiri also likes the idea of having a Flames licence plate as a way to let others know that you are from Calgary and support the team.

“Yeah, totally. I don’t think the cost will matter. If you’re a fan of the Flames, it’s not going to matter.”

The specialty licence plate program is an expansion of the current program featuring a Support Our Troops design honouring current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

For more information on the program and Alberta’s licence plate requirements, go to the official website.

(With files from Chris Epp)