Alberta investing $4M to create office to combat human trafficking

Human trafficking survivor April Eve Wiberg speaks about her experiences at a provincial news conference in Calgary on Friday, July 28, 2023. Human trafficking survivor April Eve Wiberg speaks about her experiences at a provincial news conference in Calgary on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina