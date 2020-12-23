CALGARY -- The head coach of a minor hockey team in Canmore, Alta., has been penalized after he spoke to the media about an active COVID-19 outbreak involving his team.

Andrew Milne, who heads the Canmore Eagles, reached out to CTV News and a number of other media outlets on Nov. 27 after learning that more than a dozen team members tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases resulted in the entire team being put into quarantine.

Last week, the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) suspended Milne and fined him $1,000 for "bringing discredit to the league."

During interviews with CTV News last month, Milne said the situation was "scary" because of how quickly the virus spread among the players.

"We did everything we could possibly do within our group to mitigate this but obviously it just happened so fast," he said at the time. "I know our group feels terrible for affecting the billets and putting people out of work for a couple of weeks, and the fear that it comes with. It's definitely something we're going to need to address."

CTV News has reached out to Milne for further comment about the suspension, but he declined and deferred to the league's decision on the matter.

Alberta Health says an outbreak linked to the Canmore Eagles was reported to them, but it did not have any details on exactly when it was officially declared.

Eight cases, all epidemiologically linked to the outbreak, were found.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw told the media Wednesday she didn't know anything about the particular situation involving the outbreak, but said it is "critical that people are able to share their experiences" as long as they are "factual and validated."

"First of all, people, of course, should not be shamed for having COVID – we know that everyone is at risk. No one is spared. And so, we need to be supportive of those who have COVID-19. And it's also critical that, especially those who are in positions of authority, make sure that when they are sharing information, it is accurate."

'NEGATIVELY IMPACTED' RETURN TO PLAY

In a statement, Ryan Bartoshyk, commissioner of the AJHL, told CTV News that Milne's comments in the media interviews "reflected his lack of knowledge regarding the league's COVID protocols" or, at the very least, misunderstood the scope of the guidelines the league put in place to protect players and staff.

"(Milne's actions) resulted in the public misconceptions that strong protocols were not in place and put the AJHL's partnership with AHS in jeopardy, both of which have now negatively impacted a return to play plan," Bartoshyk's statement reads. "Consequences of his actions led to inconsistent statements regarding the circumstances and damaged the extensive work undertaken by the league office and its members to operate."

He says each team has continued to report positive cases involving their respective clubs on their social media accounts and website and it still maintained a goal of "informing and protecting" league members.

AJHL DECISION HEAVY-HANDED: ANALYST

TSN analyst Craig Button, who is in Edmonton covering the World Juniors tournament, says he doesn't agree with the AJHL punishment for Milne. He has experience with the coach and says he always has the best interests of his players at heart.

"He has the league's best interest at heart," he says. "That's why, quite frankly, I think the commissioner is being way too sensitive, way too sensitive. I'll say it publicly and if he wants to talk to me, I'll say it privately too."

Meanwhile, Bartoshyk says the issue should not mean that players and staff cannot speak to the media, but they must choose their subject matter carefully, especially given the nature of the pandemic.

"They are required to direct any questions regarding COVID-19 and the league's Return to Play Plan to the AJHL office. Several teams have provided interviews to the media since this policy was created, including interviews regarding their respective team and the impact the pandemic has had."