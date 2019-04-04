

CTV Calgary Staff





Top contenders for the leadership of Alberta will meet in Edmonton on Thursday evening to debate the biggest issues facing the province, in what is expected to be the only leaders’ debate of this election campaign.

ALBERTA ELECTION 2019: THE LEADERS DEBATE will be presented live on air and online from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m on CTV Calgary, CTV Edmonton, CTV News Channel, CBC Calgary, CBC Edmonton, CBC News Network, CityNews Calgary, CityNews Edmonton, Omni TV, and online at Postmedia’s CalgaryHerald.com and EdmontonJournal.com.

The 90 minute debate will be moderated by CTV News Calgary’s Tara Nelson from Edmonton.

NDP leader Rachel Notley, UCP leader Jason Kenney, Liberal leader David Khan and Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel will face off on a number of topics including; the provincial economy, pipelines, energy, education, healthcare and the province’s relationship with the federal government.

Panelists include CTV Edmonton's Erin Isfeld, CBC Alberta Provincial Affairs Reporter Kim Trynacity, Postmedia Legislature Reporter Emma Graney and CityNews Reporter Courtney Theriault.

CTV Calgary will carry the debate on air and on our website begining at 5:30 p.m.