The disturbing details and graphic images many jurors are subjected to during their duties can take their toll and now a Member of Parliament is taking steps to remove legislation that forbids them from discussing deliberations.

“The fact is no one should have to suffer for doing more than their civic duty,” explained Michael Cooper, St. Albert-Edmonton M.P.

Cooper is calling for an amendment to the jury secrecy rule so that ‘a former juror who is suffering from mental health issues arising from jury service can talk to a mental health professional about their experiences and get the help they need’.

Mark Farrant served as a juror in Toronto more than five years ago and he remains haunted by the graphic evidence of the case. Farrant spent five months as a member of the jury where he was exposed to the details of a homicide that led to the conviction of a man in the death of his 23-year-old girlfriend.

“I still label myself as someone who has PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder),” explained Farrant. “It was the evidence that I saw and the inability to get it out of my head.”

In Alberta, jurors are provided four counselling sessions but they are restricted from discussing deliberations.

Farrant secure mental health support on his own and says the ability to openly discuss his experiences in a therapy session would have been beneficial. “It was very difficult for me to find someone willing to take me on because I was a juror,” explained Farrant. “This bill removes that barrier and allows a jury to talk about deliberation.”

Farrant says the bill is a step in the right direction but he believes more should be done to ensure jurors receive appropriate counselling and compensation.

With files from CTV’s Ina Sidhu